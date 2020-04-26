MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 41,723 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,723 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 428.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,203 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $176,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,957 shares in the company, valued at $156,501.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 329 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $26,030.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $1,580,587. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.38. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $93.43.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $266.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 30.09%. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

USNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

