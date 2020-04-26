MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 172,119 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,119 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $94.45 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average is $115.82.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

