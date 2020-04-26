MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 209.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.