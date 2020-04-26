MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 42,623 Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.62.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

