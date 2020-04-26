MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases New Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.09% of Weingarten Realty Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 82,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $14.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
WRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.
In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
About Weingarten Realty Investors
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
