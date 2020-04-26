MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases New Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.09% of Weingarten Realty Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 82,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $14.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

WRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.