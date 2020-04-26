MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 326,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of UNIT opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. Uniti Group Inc has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 126.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $268.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.