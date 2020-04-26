MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $3.84 Million in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 418,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.78% of United Natural Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,705,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after buying an additional 40,980 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 44,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 79,631 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 819,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 117,245 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $653.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. United Natural Foods Inc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut United Natural Foods to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.