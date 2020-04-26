MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Grows Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $17,254,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $713.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $873.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $684.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $733.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,695,367.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $712.44.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

