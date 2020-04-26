MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 267,693 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $212.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.88 and its 200 day moving average is $220.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

