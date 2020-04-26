MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 14,433 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Best Buy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly sold 21,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,195,389.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,406.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $43,862.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,855.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,032. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

