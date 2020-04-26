MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 2,734 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,989,000 after acquiring an additional 561,547 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,861,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,212,000 after buying an additional 35,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,673,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,443,000 after buying an additional 277,168 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,114,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,687,000 after buying an additional 84,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,869,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,974,000 after buying an additional 41,173 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

EDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.90.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $110.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.33. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $80.18 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.