MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires New Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.21.

PCAR stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

