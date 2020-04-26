Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 77.1% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 59.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Chevron by 26.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 38,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 30.4% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $87.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.83. The firm has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

