Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.9% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 18.5% during the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, FIX increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

