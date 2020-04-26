Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $873.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,186.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,315.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

