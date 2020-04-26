Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,390.45.

AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1,196.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,996.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,890.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.