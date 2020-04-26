Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 215.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.