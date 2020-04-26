Means Investment CO. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,186.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,315.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.