Means Investment CO. Inc. Boosts Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,988,193 shares of company stock worth $482,520,915. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $118.78 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.99. The stock has a market cap of $295.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

