MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 30,493 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,493 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.62 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,794,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000 over the last three months. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, March 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.