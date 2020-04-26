MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 20,341 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,341 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $212.18 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.88 and its 200 day moving average is $220.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

