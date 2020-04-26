MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 109,991 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

PFE stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

