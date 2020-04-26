Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 395,577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $65,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.43 and a 200-day moving average of $195.59. The firm has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

