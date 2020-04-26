Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) is Atwater Malick LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for 5.0% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $76,080,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Longbow Research decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $184.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

