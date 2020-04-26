MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $154.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.25. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $174.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.64.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.64.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.