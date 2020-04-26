Maverix Metals (MMX) versus Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Maverix Metals (NYSE: MMX) is one of 43 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Maverix Metals to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

This table compares Maverix Metals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals -22.20% 3.30% 2.78% Maverix Metals Competitors -7.73% 1.78% 1.15%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Maverix Metals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Maverix Metals Competitors 699 2614 2345 89 2.32

Maverix Metals currently has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 71.45%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 0.14%. Given Maverix Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maverix Metals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million -$7.67 million 69.67 Maverix Metals Competitors $1.81 billion $152.63 million 39.04

Maverix Metals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Maverix Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Maverix Metals pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 31.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maverix Metals rivals beat Maverix Metals on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.