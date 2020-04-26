Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MATW. ValuEngine cut Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

MATW stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $702.78 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Matthews International will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

In related news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

