Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 637 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average of $130.18. The company has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.