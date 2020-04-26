Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 507 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $57.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.