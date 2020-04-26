Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 1,801 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

