LVW Advisors LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $167.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.01. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

