LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,481,000 after acquiring an additional 461,544 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

