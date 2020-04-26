LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,377 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.1% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. FIX boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

