LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,641 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,428,000 after buying an additional 207,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

