Luxfer (LXFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Luxfer to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Luxfer has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.30-1.55 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.25 million. On average, analysts expect Luxfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LXFR stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.41 million, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Luxfer from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

