LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,644 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Davita by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Davita by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 4th quarter worth $1,672,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 4th quarter worth $1,742,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,345 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DVA opened at $74.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.11. Davita Inc has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Davita from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

