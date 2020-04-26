LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $154.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

