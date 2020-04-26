LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 183.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after buying an additional 1,605,483 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,061,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,956,000 after purchasing an additional 204,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,177,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,048,000 after purchasing an additional 113,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $112.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

