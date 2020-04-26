Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

LOVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lovesac from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Lovesac from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lovesac has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lovesac will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 23.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $5,640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,635,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,255 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,148,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 223,705 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

