Loop Capital Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) to Hold

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $108.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $145.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TXN. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $113.93 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,039 shares of company stock valued at $62,101,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

