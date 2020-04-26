Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes $83,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 790.5% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

In other news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

