Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 3,300 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,212 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 73,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $785,602,000 after acquiring an additional 586,353 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 167,795 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,878 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 189,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.20. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.