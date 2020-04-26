Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,883.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on OHI. Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

