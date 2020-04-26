Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Centurylink by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTL opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Centurylink from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centurylink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

In related news, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

