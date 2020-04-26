Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 900 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

XRAY stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

