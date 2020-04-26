Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 44 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,196.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,996.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,890.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,390.45.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

