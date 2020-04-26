Lincoln National Corp Sells 4,608 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 82.0% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average is $84.04. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

