Lincoln National Corp Purchases 6,422 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 126,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 23.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 144,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 27,008 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 117,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 102,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

