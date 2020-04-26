Lincoln National Corp Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 44,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 84,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 286,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4,996.7% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

MRK opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

