Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,001 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 target price (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $877.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,190.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,317.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

